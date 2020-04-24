Cellectar Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 377.4% Upside

Cellectar Biosciences with ticker code (CLRB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 6.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 377.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.5 and the 200 day moving average is 1.92. The market cap for the company is $13m. Company Website: http://www.cellectar.com

Cellectar Biosciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

