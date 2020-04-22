Celldex Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 497.0% Upside

Celldex Therapeutics with ticker code (CLDX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 12. With the stocks previous close at 2.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 497.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.25. The market cap for the company is $37m. Find out more information at: http://www.celldex.com

Celldex Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, currently being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in multiple types of solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-301, a dendritic cell growth factor; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody targeting CD27 designed to enhance a patient’s immune response. Celldex Therapeutics has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Yale University; and MedImmune, LLC. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

