Celldex Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.7% Upside

Celldex Therapeutics found using ticker (CLDX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 22 with a mean TP of 26.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.62 while the 200 day moving average is 14.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $714m. Find out more information at: http://www.celldex.com

Celldex Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway. The company also holds exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand, which are immune modulating molecules that increase the numbers and activity of immune cells that control immune responses. Celldex Therapeutics has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Yale University; and MedImmune, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.