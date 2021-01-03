Celldex Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.3% Upside

Celldex Therapeutics found using ticker (CLDX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 22 and has a mean target at 26.33. Now with the previous closing price of 17.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.09 and the 200 day moving average is 14.67. The company has a market cap of $693m. Company Website: http://www.celldex.com

Celldex Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway. The company also holds exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand, which are immune modulating molecules that increase the numbers and activity of immune cells that control immune responses. Celldex Therapeutics has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Yale University; and MedImmune, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.