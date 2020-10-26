Celestica – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Celestica with ticker code (CLS) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 7.5 calculating the average target price we see 8.61. With the stocks previous close at 6.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The day 50 moving average is 7.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.81. The company has a market cap of $899m. Company Website: http://www.celestica.com

Celestica Inc. provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It also provides enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, servers, and storage-related products; capacitors, microprocessors, resistors, and memory modules; and power inverters, energy storage products, smart meters, and other electronic componentry. The company serves aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, healthtech, capital equipment, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cloud-based, and other service providers. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

