Celestica – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Celestica with ticker code (CLS) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 13.25. With the stocks previous close at 11.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.69 and the 200 day MA is 10.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,407m. Find out more information at: https://www.celestica.com

The potential market cap would be $1,628m based on the market concensus.

Celestica Inc. provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It also provides enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects, edge solutions, servers, and storage-related products; capacitors, microprocessors, resistors, and memory modules; and power inverters, energy storage products, smart meters, and other electronic componentry products. The company serves aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, healthtech, capital equipment, original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based, and other service providers, including hyperscalers, and other companies in a range of industries. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.