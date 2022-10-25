Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Celestica – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Celestica with ticker code (CLS) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.5 and 8.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.36. With the stocks previous close at 9.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day MA is 9.7 and the 200 day MA is 10.72. The company has a market cap of $1,157m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.celestica.com

The potential market cap would be $1,296m based on the market concensus.

Celestica Inc. provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It also provides enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects, edge solutions, servers, and storage-related products; capacitors, microprocessors, resistors, and memory modules; and power inverters, energy storage products, smart meters, and other electronic componentry products. The company serves aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, healthtech, capital equipment, original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based, and other service providers, including hyperscalers, and other companies in a range of industries. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

