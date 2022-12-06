Celestica, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Celestica, Inc. found using ticker (CLS) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 13.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.13 and the 200 day moving average is 10.62. The market cap for the company is $1,337m. Company Website: https://www.celestica.com

The potential market cap would be $1,580m based on the market concensus.