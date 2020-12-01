Celcuity Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.5% Upside

Celcuity Inc. found using ticker (CELC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 13.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.79 and the 200 day MA is 6.66. The market cap for the company is $102m. Visit the company website at: http://www.celcuity.com

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company’s CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It develops CELsignia HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test to diagnose 11 cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.