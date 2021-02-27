Celcuity Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.6% Upside

Celcuity Inc. found using ticker (CELC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 21.5. Now with the previous closing price of 14.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.6%. The 50 day MA is 14.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.98. The market cap for the company is $142m. Visit the company website at: http://www.celcuity.com

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company’s CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test, a qualitative laboratory developed test that measures HER2, c-Met, and PI3K signaling activity in breast and ovarian tumor cells. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.