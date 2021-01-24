Celcuity Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Celcuity Inc. with ticker code (CELC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 16.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day MA is 11.42 while the 200 day moving average is 7.41. The company has a market cap of $148m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.celcuity.com

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company’s CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It develops CELsignia HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test to diagnose 11 cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.