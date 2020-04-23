Celcuity Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 290.0% Upside

Celcuity Inc. found using ticker (CELC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 19 and has a mean target at 19.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 290.0%. The day 50 moving average is 6.12 and the 200 day moving average is 10.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $52m. Find out more information at: http://www.celcuity.com

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company’s CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

