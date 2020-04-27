Celcuity Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 272.1% Upside

Celcuity Inc. found using ticker (CELC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 19.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 272.1%. The 50 day MA is 5.95 while the 200 day moving average is 10.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $58m. Find out more information at: http://www.celcuity.com

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company’s CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

