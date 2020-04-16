Celcuity Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 259.8% Upside

Celcuity Inc. found using ticker (CELC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 19 with a mean TP of 19.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 259.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.75 while the 200 day moving average is 10.91. The company has a market cap of $55m. Visit the company website at: http://www.celcuity.com
Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company’s CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.