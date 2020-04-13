Celcuity Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 252.6% Upside

Celcuity Inc. found using ticker (CELC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 19 with a mean TP of 19.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 252.6%. The day 50 moving average is 6.92 and the 200 day MA is 11.12. The market cap for the company is $56m. Visit the company website at: http://www.celcuity.com
Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company’s CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.