Celanese Corporation Celanese C – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Celanese Corporation Celanese C with ticker code (CE) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 95 calculating the mean target price we have 118.68. Now with the previous closing price of 119.5 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 109.49 and the 200 day MA is 93.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,255m. Company Website: http://www.celanese.com

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It also offers acesulfame potassium, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for use in foods, beverages, and personal care products. The Acetate Tow segment provides acetate tows and flakes for use in filter products applications. The Acetyl Chain segment produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. It also offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn