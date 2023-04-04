Celanese Corporation Celanese C – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 18.0% Upside Potential

Celanese Corporation Celanese C with ticker code (CE) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 100 calculating the average target price we see $128.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at $108.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $115.09 and the 200 day MA is $108.85. The market capitalization for the company is $12,090m. Find out more information at: https://www.celanese.com

The potential market cap would be $14,269m based on the market consensus.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It also offers acesulfame potassium for the food and beverage industry, and food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid. The Acetyl Chain segment produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. It also offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. In addition, it manufactures ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.