Celanese Corporation Celanese C – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Celanese Corporation Celanese C found using ticker (CE) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 225 and 165 with the average target price sitting at 192.05. Now with the previous closing price of 155.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day MA is 162.5 and the 200 day moving average is 159.7. The market cap for the company is $16,655m. Find out more information at: https://www.celanese.com

The potential market cap would be $20,560m based on the market concensus.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It also offers acesulfame potassium, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for use in foods, beverages, and personal care products. The Acetate Tow segment provides acetate tows and flakes for use in filter products applications. The Acetyl Chain segment produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. It also offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. In addition, it manufactures ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

