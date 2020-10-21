Cel-Sci Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.6% Upside

Cel-Sci Corporation found using ticker (CVM) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 23. Now with the previous closing price of 16.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.6%. The 50 day MA is 13.8 while the 200 day moving average is 13.59. The company has a market cap of $579m. Find out more information at: http://cel-sci.com

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company’s lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia’s Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

