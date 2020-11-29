Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -80.2% Downside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.4 and has a mean target at 1.8. With the stocks previous close at 9.11 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -80.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.06 and the 200 day moving average is 6.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $122m. Company Website: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.