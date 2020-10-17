Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.3% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 61.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.83 and the 200 day moving average is 0.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $85m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as “held for sale”) comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

