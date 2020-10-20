Don't Miss
Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.3% Upside

21st October 2020

Cedar Realty Trust found using ticker (CDR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 1.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 61.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.84 while the 200 day moving average is 0.91. The market cap for the company is $81m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as “held for sale”) comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

