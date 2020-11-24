Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.3% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.25 calculating the average target price we see 1.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.01 while the 200 day moving average is 0.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $115m. Company Website: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com
Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.