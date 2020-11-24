Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.3% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.25 calculating the average target price we see 1.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.01 while the 200 day moving average is 0.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $115m. Company Website: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.