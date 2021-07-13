Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust found using ticker (CDR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 17.5 with a mean TP of 18.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.51 and the 200 day moving average is 14.13. The market cap for the company is $231m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as “held for sale”) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.