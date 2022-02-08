Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 24. Now with the previous closing price of 22.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The day 50 moving average is 23.45 and the 200 day moving average is 19.56. The company has a market cap of $309m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

The potential market cap would be $332m based on the market concensus.

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as “held for sale”) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.