Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust found using ticker (CDR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 17.5 with a mean TP of 19.83. Now with the previous closing price of 18.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.2 and the 200 day moving average is 15.86. The market cap for the company is $274m. Company Website: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as “held for sale”) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.