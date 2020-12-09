Twitter
Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.2 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.8. Now with the previous closing price of 8.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.45 and the 200 day moving average is 6.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $119m. Find out more information at: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

