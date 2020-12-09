Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.2 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.8. Now with the previous closing price of 8.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.45 and the 200 day moving average is 6.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $119m. Find out more information at: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com
Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.