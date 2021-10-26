Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 21 and has a mean target at 22.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The 50 day MA is 21.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.34. The company has a market cap of $297m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as “held for sale”) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.