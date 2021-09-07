Twitter
Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 17.5 and has a mean target at 19.17. Now with the previous closing price of 17.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.99 while the 200 day moving average is 15.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $235m. Find out more information at: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as “held for sale”) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

