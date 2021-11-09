Cedar Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Cedar Realty Trust with ticker code (CDR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 22.33. With the stocks previous close at 22.93 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The day 50 moving average is 22.17 while the 200 day moving average is 17.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $310m. Company Website: http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

Cedar Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as “held for sale”) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.