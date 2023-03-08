Cedar Fair, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Cedar Fair, L.P. found using ticker (FUN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 53.88. With the stocks previous close at 46.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.29. The market cap for the company is $2,400m. Company Website: https://www.cedarfair.com

The potential market cap would be $2,782m based on the market concensus.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California’s Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan’s Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.