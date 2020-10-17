Cedar Fair, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Cedar Fair, L.P. with ticker code (FUN) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The day 50 moving average is 28.4 and the 200 day MA is 27.91. The market cap for the company is $1,480m. Find out more information at: http://www.cedarfair.com

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California’s Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Michigan’s Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 amusement parks, and 4 separate gated outdoor water parks, as well as resort accommodations approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair Management serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn