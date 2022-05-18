Twitter
Cedar Fair, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cedar Fair, L.P. with ticker code (FUN) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 57 with a mean TP of 71.3. Now with the previous closing price of 45.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 56.1%. The day 50 moving average is 53.04 and the 200 day moving average is 49.61. The company has a market cap of $2,686m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cedarfair.com

The potential market cap would be $4,192m based on the market concensus.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California’s Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan’s Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13 amusement parks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

