Cedar Fair, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cedar Fair, L.P. with ticker code (FUN) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 70.9. With the stocks previous close at 55.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day MA is 53.87 and the 200 day MA is 48. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,215m. Find out more information at: https://www.cedarfair.com

The potential market cap would be $4,108m based on the market concensus.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California’s Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan’s Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13 amusement parks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

