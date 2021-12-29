Cedar Fair, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Cedar Fair, L.P. with ticker code (FUN) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The 50 day MA is 48.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.54. The market cap for the company is $2,844m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cedarfair.com

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California’s Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan’s Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of February 17, 2021, the company operated 13 properties, which included 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites; and an additional theme park in California under a management contract. Cedar Fair Management serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.