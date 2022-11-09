Cedar Fair, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Cedar Fair, L.P. found using ticker (FUN) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 49.5. Now with the previous closing price of 40 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The 50 day MA is 41.07 and the 200 day moving average is 47.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,162m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cedarfair.com

The potential market cap would be $2,676m based on the market concensus.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California’s Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan’s Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13 amusement parks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.