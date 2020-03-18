CDW Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.2% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 123 and has a mean target at 139.33. With the stocks previous close at 86.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 122.71 while the 200 day moving average is 128.74. The market cap for the company is $12,461m. Find out more information at: http://www.cdw.com

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage products, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

