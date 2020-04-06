CDW Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 38.1% Upside

CDW Corporation with ticker code (CDW) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 78 and has a mean target at 121.5. With the stocks previous close at 87.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 105.24 and the 200 day moving average is 126.24. The company has a market cap of $12,405m. Company Website: http://www.cdw.com

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage products, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

