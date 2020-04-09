CDW Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 121.5. With the stocks previous close at 102.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 103.89 and the 200 day MA is 125.72. The company has a market cap of $15,157m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cdw.com

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage products, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn