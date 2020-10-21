CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 116 and has a mean target at 131.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 130.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of .6%. The day 50 moving average is 118.3 and the 200 day MA is 113.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,384m. Find out more information at: http://www.cdw.com

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage products, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

