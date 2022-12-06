CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

CDW Corporation with ticker code (CDW) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 174 calculating the mean target price we have 206.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 190.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day MA is 171.55 and the 200 day MA is 171.14. The market cap for the company is $25,309m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $27,516m based on the market concensus.