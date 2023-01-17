CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

CDW Corporation with ticker code (CDW) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 174 with a mean TP of 207.59. Now with the previous closing price of 193.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The day 50 moving average is 183.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 172.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,381m. Find out more information at: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $28,318m based on the market concensus.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.