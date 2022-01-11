CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 200 with the average target price sitting at 212.11. With the stocks previous close at 198.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 194.42 while the 200 day moving average is 183.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,173m. Company Website: https://www.cdw.com

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.