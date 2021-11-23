CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 190 calculating the average target price we see 206.13. Now with the previous closing price of 196.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 187.12 and the 200 day MA is 177.42. The market cap for the company is $26,629m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cdw.com

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.