CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 204.5 calculating the average target price we see 222.06. Now with the previous closing price of 155.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.4%. The day 50 moving average is 168.6 and the 200 day moving average is 182.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,105m. Company Website: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $30,054m based on the market concensus.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.