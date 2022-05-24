Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 204.5 calculating the mean target price we have 222.06. Now with the previous closing price of 160.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 171.94 and the 200 day moving average is 185.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,787m. Find out more information at: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $30,201m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

You might also enjoy reading  CDW Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.