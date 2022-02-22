Twitter
CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

CDW Corporation with ticker code (CDW) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 200 and has a mean target at 220.22. Now with the previous closing price of 182.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The day 50 moving average is 192.59 and the 200 day moving average is 185.73. The market cap for the company is $24,669m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $29,804m based on the market concensus.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

