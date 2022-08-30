CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 202 calculating the mean target price we have 216.69. Now with the previous closing price of 179.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day MA is 171.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 178.56. The market cap for the company is $24,073m. Find out more information at: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $29,030m based on the market concensus.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.