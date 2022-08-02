CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

CDW Corporation with ticker code (CDW) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 240 and 204.5 and has a mean target at 218.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 181.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 165.38 and the 200 day moving average is 179.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,525m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $29,559m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.