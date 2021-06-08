CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 180 calculating the average target price we see 193.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 167.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The day 50 moving average is 172.63 while the 200 day moving average is 153.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,240m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cdw.com

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.